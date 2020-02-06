Dr. Curtis “Doc” G. Baltz

With his love of golf, he and Sharon played a variety of courses with their best friends, Herbie and Nancy Krome. A true outdoor sportsman, Doc took pride in his success trapping, hunting and fishing. He was an elite hobbyist; Doc always seemed to have a hobby where his opinion was “Go big, or, go home.” He was always ready to share a good (or off-color) Ole and Lena joke, of course, delivered in his best Norse (aka: Fargo) “accent.” Nobody had the heart to tell him he didn’t need to emphasize the “accent,” he came by it quite naturally! He was also an avid reader. He also knew his way around the kitchen, sharing his love for food with others. If he shared a dish with you, one would hope he warned you about his heavy dose of horseradish or garlic. It would be an untoward act of remission not to mention that Doc was a die-hard, life-long Chicago Bears fan. Doc mastered living the saying, “work hard and play harder!”