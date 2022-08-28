Dr. DeVerne W. Vig, M.D.

VIROQUA — The Viroqua community sadly lost a pillar on January 19, 2021, when Dr. DeVerne W. Vig, fondly known as “Doc,” passed away at the age of 98. His contributions to the area were founded in his 40 years of medical service along with his twin brother, David, and older brother, Edward. DeVerne is survived by three children; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a few lifelong friends. His legacy will live on with his love for poetry, golf, and the Wisconsin Badgers.