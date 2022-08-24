VIROQUA—Dr. DeVerne William Vig, M.D. passed away peacefully on January 19, 2021, at the age of 98. DeVerne and his identical twin brother, Dr. David Edward Vig, M.D. were born on August 20, 1922, in LaCrosse, WI to Ellen (Olson) and Edward Nels Vig.

DeVerne attended Viroqua Normal School and Viroqua High School. He received both his undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. DeVerne and David were competitive athletes and loved basketball, baseball, and golf. They were Freshmen on the 1941 Wisconsin Badger basketball team that won the NCAA title. DeVerne and David also won a College National Championship in billiards while at the UW. He served with his brother, David, in the United States Army Air Forces for four years during World War II. They were stationed on Okinawa and serviced B-24 Norden bombsights. Between flights they played a lot of baseball. After medical school and residency at VCU in Richmond, Virginia, the twins returned to Viroqua, where they practiced medicine for nearly forty years, with their older brother, Edward Vig, M.D, and their brother-in-law, Lars Gulbrandsen, M.D. DeVerne was a staff doctor at Vernon Memorial Hospital and Vernon Manor during his years of practice. Combined, the twins had over 80 years of medical service, they delivered 4,400 babies and improved countless lives with over 800,000 patient visits.

DeVerne married Betty Jeanette Brewster on December 19, 1953. She was an intelligent, creative, energetic woman, and the love of his life. Together they had three children. They enjoyed traveling to play golf, entertaining friends and family, and cheering on the Wisconsin Badgers. They adored watching their children and grandchildren grow up and chase their dreams, always supportive of each person’s adventure. DeVerne’s passion in life was golf and he played over 4,000 rounds by the age of 94. He won several club championships and had three hole-in-ones. He practiced his swing in the living room but it never took away his slice. His best tip was, “Straight down the middle!” Through golf, he developed many deep friendships and too many stories to tell. He loved telling a good sports story, sharing childhood memories, and cracking jokes. DeVerne would recite by memory the poetry of Robert Frost, William Ernest Henley and Shakespeare. One of his favorites was a line from Romeo and Juliet, “When he shall die, Take him and cut him out in little stars, And he will make the face of heaven so fine that all the world will be in love with night And pay no worship to the garish sun.”

DeVerne is survived by three children: Bryan “Butch” (Beth Halper) Vig of Los Angeles, CA, Lisa Endicott (Jerry Baumgartner) of Sun Prarie, WI, Chris (Renee) Vig of Monona, WI. Five grandchildren: Bo-Violet Vig of Los Angeles, CA, William (Jennifer) Endicott of Waunakee, Alexis (Benjamin) Petersen of Ann Arbor, MI, Michael (Kara) Vig of Glenview, IL, Harrison Vig of Monona. Six great-grandchildren: Oliver and Augusta Endicott, Emelia and Samuel Petersen, and Scarlett and Rhodes Vig. He is also survived by several dear friends, including Wayne Bausch and Billy Hoffland. DeVerne was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his parents: Edward and Ellen Vig; his brothers: Edward and David; his sisters: Ruth Preston, Elaine Tempte, and Lucille Gulbrandsen.

A gathering to honor DeVerne’s dedication, work ethic, wisdom, wit, and humility will be held at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua on Saturday, September 3, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. followed by a time of sharing at 10:30 a.m. A private family burial with military honors will be in the Viroqua Cemetery. A Celebration of DeVerne’s Life will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Viroqua Hills Country Club. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with his services. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com