CHIPPEWA FALLS — Dr. Donald M. Dachel, 88, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Don was born Dec. 16, 1934, in Chippewa Falls to August and Florence (Henneman) Dachel. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School with the class of 1952. After earning his bachelor’s degree from UW-Eau Claire, he continued his education at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to obtain his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree.

On June 2, 1956, he married Barbara Harck at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Jim Falls.

Don started his veterinary practice at the Chippewa Veterinary Clinic on Island Street in Chippewa Falls. He continued his practice there until 1980, at which time the clinic moved to its current location. Don retired in 1995 after a long illness. Although wheelchair bound for the last 28 years, Don kept a positive attitude and never complained. Don was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed being in the woods, hunting, fishing, gardening and gunsmithing. He was an avid reader and loved learning about history. Don appreciated all the friends that visited him and also the special caregivers that were a part of his life. Most importantly, he loved his family and cherished the time they spent together.

Don is survived by his children, Julie Dachel of Chippewa Falls, David (Nancy) Dachel of Cornell, Anne (Randy) Risen of La Crosse, and Jenny (Mike) Weiss of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Sydney Jane Risen, Jack Risen, Steven (Kyra) Weiss, and Eli Weiss; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barb, in 2015; brother, Ralph (Beatrice) Dachel; and sister, Jeanette (Robert) King.

It was Don’s wish to have a private family service. Memorials will be directed to the Chippewa County Humane Association and the Chippewa Area History Center.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.

