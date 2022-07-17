Dr. Fred H. Ross, age 93, was born on November 30, 1928, to William and Beulah Jean Ross. He passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 10, 2022. in Mequon, Wis.

He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 67 years, Hedy Roos Ross; daughters: Cheryl Galka (Frank Rudolph), Karla-Jean Kaegi (Martin) and Anne-Margaret Shute; as well as six grandchildren: Katrina and Frank Ross Galka, Isabel and Sophie Kaegi and Nicholas and Lucas Shute.

He served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps and proceeded to earn his Master’s Degree in Microbiology at Utah State University. He then went on to receive his Doctor of Dental Science Degree from the Marquette University School of Dentistry. Following graduation, he served on the teaching staff of the dental school at Marquette University for two years in the microbiology department.

In 1963, he moved to La Crosse, Wis., where he dedicated 44 years of his professional life to the La Crosse community, which he loved dearly. He enjoyed continuous education, staying current in the field of dentistry and receiving fellowship honors from several dental organizations including: the Academy of Dentistry International, the Pierre Fauchard Academy and the Academy of General Dentistry. Dr. Ross enjoyed joining the Milwaukee Odontological Academy for dinner, lectures, and camaraderie. He prepared and taught the first dental assistant program at Western Technical College and was an original member of the foundation board at St. Francis Hospital, both located in La Crosse. Dr. Ross has been a member of Rotary International since 1964. Additionally, he was a member of the American Dental Association, the Wisconsin Dental Association, the La Crosse Dental Association, as well as the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce. He volunteered and spearheaded the original Wisconsin Dental Association Foundation Mission of Mercy in La Crosse.

He enjoyed singing barbershop quartets with the La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen, playing tennis, skiing, gardening, practicing the clarinet and traveling around the US and Europe with his family. Most of all, he was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather — a deeply dedicated and loving family man. Upon his retirement from practicing dentistry in 2014, he moved to Shorewood, Wis., to be closer to family.

A memorial celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at St. Robert Parish in Shorewood, Wis. The family visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held privately. Memorial donations are welcome to be made to the Froedtert Hospital Foundation toward Alzheimer’s research and Horizon Home Care and Hospice.