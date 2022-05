Dr. George B. Ellenz, 97, of both Fort Myers, Florida, and La Crosse passed away at his home on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in La Crosse.

A complete obituary will be available at www.schumacher-kish.com.