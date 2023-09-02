LA CROSSE—Dr. John R. Ujda, 80, of La Crosse, WI, died on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in his home.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta; four sons, and four grandchildren.

A physician at St. Francis / Mayo for over 35 years, John is remembered for his dedication to family and medicine, his Catholic faith, his sense of humor, his love of the University of Notre Dame and his passion for the game of golf.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 10:30 AM in St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, 530 Main St., La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 8:30 AM, until the time of Mass, with a Rosary to start at 9:00 AM.

A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.