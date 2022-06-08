Dr. Kenneth E. Lindner

Marcia Lindner and family will be hosting a gathering of friends and family to remember and honor the life of Kenneth E. Lindner who passed away on December 4, 2021 at the age of 99, on Saturday, June 11, 2022, 1:30-3:00 PM at the Cleary Alumni Center, 615 East Ave. N., University of La Crosse Campus. All friends are invited to honor and remember Ken. Parking will be available in Lot C-12 or on campus streets (16th, 17th, or Farwell) free of charge. No parking permit or use of pay stations is necessary.