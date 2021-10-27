Dr. Kenneth H. “Ken” Woodruff, D.C. 75 of Chaseburg, WI died peacefully Saturday, October 23, 2021 due to complications of Covid, with his family by his side.

Ken was born to Dr. Raymond and Geraldine (Everett) Woodruff in Monticello, WI on November 30, 1945. He graduated from Monticello High School and continued his education at UW Whitewater and Palmer College of Chiropractic, graduating in October of 1968. Upon graduation he started his practice with Dr. Fred Barge at the Barge Chiropractic Clinic where he met the love of his life, Debbie Nederloe. They were married on December 27, 1970 at First Eve. Lutheran Church in La Crosse. They just recently were able to celebrate their 50th Anniversary with a two-month stay in South Padre Island, TX. A year into building his practice the Vietnam War called him into service and he entered the Army Medical Corp. and spent two years at 2nd General Hospital in Landstuhl, Germany, where his daughter Jenny was born. Upon his return, he resumed his practice at the Barge Clinic until 1992, when he started Woodruff Chiropractic Clinic. A year later he added lifelong friend Dr. Al Macha and Dr. Mick Polito and it became Coulee Chiropractic Clinic. After 47 years Ken retired from practice in 2017, leaving thousands of patients he truly cared deeply for and many he called friend. In retirement he took on a new career in investments and securities with Primerica and was very involved and made many new friends. He will be missed by so many.

Ken was very active in his church at First Lutheran, serving in many areas over the years. He had just recently switched to St. Matthews in Stoddard, WI, which was closer to home. He was active in the Chiropractic community, serving on the Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Chiropractic Association for 5 years, treasurer of the Southwest District WCA, board representative of WCA Ethics Committee, and committee member of WCA for Public Relations. He was also very active with his son Eric and spent many happy hours in Lutheran Boy Pioneers, and then Boy Scouts, becoming Scout Master of Troop 22 and watching Eric become an Eagle Scout, which he was extremely proud of. He loved his hunting trips to Wyoming with son Eric, son-in-law Nate, and Nate’s dad, Steve Reiman. His pride and joy were his two grandchildren Jake and Leah. Ken was able to be a guardian on one of the Freedom Honor Flights and it had a tremendous impact on him. He was looking forward to going as a vet and having his son Eric be his guardian.

Ken is survived by his wife Debbie, daughter Jennifer (Nate) Reiman, son Eric (Natalie) Woodruff; grandchildren Jake and Leah; brother John Woodruff, Madison, WI; sisters: Shirley (Homer) Hill, Grove, OK, Judy Blanchard, Slidell, LA, and Heidi Sydnor, Madison, WI; and sister-in-law Terri Woodruff-Tucker, Danville, CA; many nieces and nephews and probably some of the most awesome “outlaws” anyone could ask for.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Dr. Robert Woodruff and Dr. Donald Woodruff, brother-in-law Jim Blanchard and mother and father-in-law Du Wayne and Kathryn Nederloe.

There will be a memorial service for Ken at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at First Lutheran Church, 400 West Ave. South, in La Crosse, WI. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in La Crosse. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Blaschke and Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South, in La Crosse and one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials directed to St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Stoddard, WI, First Eve. Lutheran Church in La Crosse, WI, the Freedom Honor Flight, or the donor’s choice.