Dr. Paul “Doc” Dettloff, DVM
Dr. Paul “Doc” Dettloff, DVM was born on July 1, 1942, to Edith (Aswegan) and Lyle Dettloff in Grand Meadow, MN. Paul passed away after a short stay at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on July 7, 2023.
Paul married Janet Kjeer in 1962. They had two children, Michele Dettloff of the Twin Cities area and Marvin Dettloff, who preceded his parents in death in childhood. Tragically, Janet passed away in a car accident a few years later.
Paul married his best friend, soul mate and the love of his life Joan Platteter in 1974. They were blessed with five children: Marsha (Jon Toso) of the Twin Cities area, Carter (Diane) and Darby (Jordan) all of Mancos, Colorado, Megan (partner Jacob Wells) of Mazomanie, WI; and Dustin of LaCrosse, Wisconsin. He has six grandchildren; River Moats, Adeline and Cooper Dettloff, Koda and Kai Meyers and Alexandra Toso. Paul is further survived by his brother: Noel (Liz); sister: Roma Polito; and several nieces and nephews.
Paul was on the all-conference football team for the Grand Meadow Minnesota High School in 1959. He then achieved a Bachelors of Science degree in 1963 and a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in 1967; both from the University of Minnesota. After these achievements, Paul moved to the Arcadia community and has spent the last 45 years cultivating the tree farm of his dreams. From 1972-1999 Paul was the president of AICD. One of Paul's passions was in collecting cream separators which allowed him to be the publisher and treasurer of the Dairy and Cream Collectors Newsletter from 1985 until the present. Paul also founded Dr. Paul's Lab in 1996 which honored his love of veterinary medicine and organic remedies. Paul had the honor of being the staff veterinarian for Organic Valley from 2002-2019 and helped create and lead the Organic Veterinary School. In 2008 Paul received the Organic Valley Pioneer Award, in 2017 he was honored with WVMA 50 years of Veterinary Service Award and in 2019 he was honored with the Acres USA Ego- Ago Achievement Award. Within our own Community, Paul showed the same dedication and passion. In 1999, he received a Certificate of Appreciation from the Trempealeau County Tourism Council and received the Arcadia Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement in 2014. Paul was an active member of the Lion's Club and in 2013 was Fest-Master for the Broiler Dairy Days. In 2014 Paul received the Melvin Jones Award (a Lion's Club International Humanitarian Service Award). Paul also spent many years and an active member of the Blair Bank board. In 2015 Paul received the Wisconsin Banker's 30 Years Lifetime Service Award. Paul also loved to share his knowledge and humor with others and he published 9 books and numerous periodical articles. These accomplishments are a testament to Paul's energy and drive.
Paul was a life-long learner who loved to teach and share his love of animals, nature and sustainable agriculture. He never met a stranger that couldn't become a friend and he always saw the good in others. Anyone who knew Doc, knew he had goals and a “To Do” list right up until the end. He was surrounded by love when he passed.
A celebration of Paul's life will be held at the Arcadia Pavilion on July 20, 2023, beginning with a prayer service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor David Johnson officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation one hour prior to the service, but are encouraged to stay and share stories and laughter over refreshments. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to support a scholarship fund created for students pursuing degrees in Agriculture/Science.
