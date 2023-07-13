Paul was on the all-conference football team for the Grand Meadow Minnesota High School in 1959. He then achieved a Bachelors of Science degree in 1963 and a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in 1967; both from the University of Minnesota. After these achievements, Paul moved to the Arcadia community and has spent the last 45 years cultivating the tree farm of his dreams. From 1972-1999 Paul was the president of AICD. One of Paul's passions was in collecting cream separators which allowed him to be the publisher and treasurer of the Dairy and Cream Collectors Newsletter from 1985 until the present. Paul also founded Dr. Paul's Lab in 1996 which honored his love of veterinary medicine and organic remedies. Paul had the honor of being the staff veterinarian for Organic Valley from 2002-2019 and helped create and lead the Organic Veterinary School. In 2008 Paul received the Organic Valley Pioneer Award, in 2017 he was honored with WVMA 50 years of Veterinary Service Award and in 2019 he was honored with the Acres USA Ego- Ago Achievement Award. Within our own Community, Paul showed the same dedication and passion. In 1999, he received a Certificate of Appreciation from the Trempealeau County Tourism Council and received the Arcadia Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement in 2014. Paul was an active member of the Lion's Club and in 2013 was Fest-Master for the Broiler Dairy Days. In 2014 Paul received the Melvin Jones Award (a Lion's Club International Humanitarian Service Award). Paul also spent many years and an active member of the Blair Bank board. In 2015 Paul received the Wisconsin Banker's 30 Years Lifetime Service Award. Paul also loved to share his knowledge and humor with others and he published 9 books and numerous periodical articles. These accomplishments are a testament to Paul's energy and drive.