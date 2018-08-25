Dr. Robert “Bob” E. Arthur, 84, of La Crosse passed away with family at his side Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joyce Moore Arthur; and children, Sarah Arthur, La Crosse and Bruce (Carrie) and their daughters, Olivia and Amelia, Palo Alto, Calif.
Bob was born May 6, 1934, in Massachusetts. After finishing doctoral studies at the University of Tennessee in 1969, Bob accepted a position at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where he would become the director of the school psychology graduate program. He taught in the psychology department until his retirement in 1997.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at First Congregational UCC, 2503 Main St., La Crosse. Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. to the start of the service and again after the service.
To leave online condolences and view a full obituary, please visit www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Cremation Group is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Dr. Robert E. Arthur Scholarship, UW-L Foundation, P.O. Box 1148, La Crosse, WI 54602; or to the First Congregational Church or the La Crosse Library.