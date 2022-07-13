MINNEAPOLIS — Dr. Ron Charipar, 69, passed away on July 9, 2022, at his home in Minneapolis. He was born on Aug. 15, 1952, in Columbus, Nebraska, to parents Dorothy (Matthies) and Albin Charipar.

Dr. Charipar grew up on the family farm in Boyd, Wisconsin, and graduated with honors from Stanley-Boyd High School in 1970. He graduated cum laude from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a degree in medical technology in 1974. While working as a medical technologist, he married the former Marjorie Hornung on June 5, 1977, and shortly thereafter they moved to Chicago. In Chicago, he attended Loyola Stritch School of Medicine and graduated in 1980 with high honors. In 1983, he completed a residency in internal medicine at the Marshfield Clinic in Marshfield, Wisconsin, and was board-certified in both internal medicine and geriatrics. He practiced his entire medical career at the Marshfield Clinic in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, serving in the clinic, hospital and nursing home settings. During his career, he was awarded fellowship in the American College of Physicians and he received certification for medical directors in long-term care. In his retirement, he continued to serve his patients at the Ladysmith Nursing Home and Ladysmith Care and Rehab. He fully retired in 2018 and moved with his wife to Minneapolis.

Dr. Charipar is survived by his wife, Marjorie of Minneapolis; three children, Drs. Elizabeth (Allen) Lee of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Matthew (Kate) Charipar of Mendota Heights, Minnesota, and Kristin (Dan Vu) Charipar of Oakland, California; five grandchildren, Madeleine and Abigail Lee, Jack and Luke Charipar and Theodore Vu; and his brother, Roger (Karen) Charipar of Chippewa Falls. Dr. Charipar was preceded in death by his mother and father, Albin and Dorothy Charipar, and his brother, Kenneth.

A firm believer in the value of a good education, Dr. Charipar supported schools through scholarships to students in need in multiple school districts. He served for decades on Our Lady of Sorrows School Endowment Fund Committee and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. To all that knew him, he will be remembered as a man of great character, integrity, generosity and compassion. He lived a life full of purpose, deep faith, love of family and strong work ethic. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved biking, golfing, gardening and traveling.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Sorrows School Endowment Fund, Ladysmith, Wisconsin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday July, 15, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.