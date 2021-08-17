Dr. Steven J. (Doc) Kumm, D.C.

Dr. Steven J. Kumm, D.C., (Doc) born January 31, 1952, beloved husband of Jackie, passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2021.

He graduated from LaCrosse Central High School in June, 1971 and entered the ROTC program, he then went on to receive his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse in 1975. Steve continued his education at Palmer College of Chiropractic, in Davenport, Iowa and was awarded the degree of Doctor of Chiropractic, on December 31, 1976. In 1978 Steve started his chiropractic practice in New Richmond, WI and practiced until his retirement.

While he was in New Richmond, he met Jackie at the Spring Sparkler, a community event. Several months later he called her for some basic computer/printer help and from there, their love grew and you would find both of them volunteering in different community activities. Together, they raised his daughter, Sara. They enjoyed traveling, golfing, fishing, and biking together. Steve was an avid collector and hunter. He was a member of the New Richmond Lions’ Club and the local Rod and Gun club. Steve also served a term as Commander of the Somerset Legion Post 111.