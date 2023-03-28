CHIPPEWA FALLS — Duane A. Bowe, 93, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Friday, March 24, 2023, at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Lake Hallie surrounded by his loving family.

Duane was born March 30, 1929, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Albert and Eleanor (Loew) Bowe.

On Feb. 16, 1950, Duane married Joan Reynen at St. Patrick’s Church in Eau Claire.

Duane worked as a dairy farmer all of his life and as a mailman, pressure cooker at Presto, Stanek Implement Dealership and Century 21.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974, Bishop Fulton J. Sheen Assembly in Eau Claire, past member of U.C.T #335, the Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge #246, the Young Farmers Organization, Farmers Union, a member of the county board for 17 years, AMPI and PMP and delivered mobile meals for many years, and was a lifetime member of St. Bridget’s Church.

He enjoyed square dancing, playing cards, deer hunting with the boys and Ed Solin and his boys. He was very active with his fifth-generation farm, always wanting to know what was going on. Duane was a jack-of-all trades.

Duane is survived by his wife, Joan; four sons: Doug (Sue) of Chippewa Falls, Dale (Ruth) of Stevens Point, Dave (Sheryl) of St. Clair, Michigan, and Dan (Rhonda) of Barneveld, Wisconsin; two daughters: Cindy (Gary) Loew of Chippewa Falls and Carolyn (Jeff) Hedrington of Wausau; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Duane was preceded in death by one son, Dennis Bowe; his parents; six brothers: Ed, Arnold, Ben, Eugene, Herb and Ralph Bowe; four sisters: Melvina Vogler, Leona Pederson, Marie “Mitz” Lawler and Gloria Tellstrom.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at St. Bridget’s Church in the town of Seymour. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls at a later date.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the church.

Duane’s family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and the staff at Lake Hallie Memory Care.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.