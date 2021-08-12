Duane A. Prise, age 89, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the Serenity House is Tomah.
He was born July 1, 1932, to Wilbert and Lucille (Vincent) Prise in Tomah, Wisconsin. He was united in marriage to Lois Jackson. Duane worked in maintenance at Union Camp in Tomah. He was a member of the Tomah Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Tomah Ambulance Service and taught fire safety at Western Technical College for many years. Duane was involved in many civic organizations where he served in several capacities. He was a member of the Tomah Jaycee’s and volunteered at the Tomah Historical Society. Duane also volunteered at the Tractor Pull, worked the election booth for the City of Tomah and was a longtime ambassador for the Tomah Chamber of Commerce.
Together Duane and Lois enjoyed raising their family and watching their grandchildren and great grandchildren grow. He had a strong work ethic and was proud to have instilled that in his children. Duane’s witty disposition and sense of humor will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Lois; his children: Eric (Mary) Prise of Tomah, WI, Kari (John) Steinhoff of Tomah, WI, Kurt (Denise) Prise of Tomah, WI, Karla (Danny) Welch of Tomah, WI and Kristi Micheel of Sparta, WI; grandchildren: Mallory (Erik) Egstad, Courtney (Beau Jacobson) Prise, Whitney (Tim) Gnewikow, Ryan (Jolene Danca) Steinhoff, Emily (Eric) Newbury, Molly (Troy) Moseley, Kyle Welch, Zachary Welch, Cody Micheel and Corey Micheel; great-grandchildren: Henry Egstad, Jenalynn and Owen Gnewikow, Logan and Riley Larsen, Josie and Jack Newbury, Jameson, Margaret and Rory Moseley; his brother, Lowell (Deb) Prise of Tomah; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Lucille and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Micheel.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tomah. Pastor Curt Backhaus will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Tomah Hospice Touch or the Tomah Fire Department. The Prise family would like to thank the Serenity House and Touch of Home for the wonderful care given to Duane. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.