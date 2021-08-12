Duane A. Prise, age 89, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the Serenity House is Tomah.

He was born July 1, 1932, to Wilbert and Lucille (Vincent) Prise in Tomah, Wisconsin. He was united in marriage to Lois Jackson. Duane worked in maintenance at Union Camp in Tomah. He was a member of the Tomah Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Tomah Ambulance Service and taught fire safety at Western Technical College for many years. Duane was involved in many civic organizations where he served in several capacities. He was a member of the Tomah Jaycee’s and volunteered at the Tomah Historical Society. Duane also volunteered at the Tractor Pull, worked the election booth for the City of Tomah and was a longtime ambassador for the Tomah Chamber of Commerce.

Together Duane and Lois enjoyed raising their family and watching their grandchildren and great grandchildren grow. He had a strong work ethic and was proud to have instilled that in his children. Duane’s witty disposition and sense of humor will be dearly missed by his family and friends.