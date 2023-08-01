Duane Alan Bolstad passed away on July 11, 2023 at the age of 63.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; his father, Harold Bolstad; two brothers: Luther and Karl Bolstad; a step-daughter, Faith Fairbanks; a step-grandson, Finley Felde and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by his mother, Lucille Thayer (Francis); five step-children: Jennifer Gilman, Edward Beese (Melissa), Robert Beese, Melissa Riley (Ryan) and Daniella Felde (Derek); 15 step-grandchildren; two step-sisters: Betty Marach (Ray), Janine Gutherie (Fred) and their families; his godson, Zachery Bolstad and godmother, Mildred Fanta.

There will be a celebration of life the afternoon of August 5th at the Retreat Sportsman’s Club including a memorial trap shoot.