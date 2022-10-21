Duane Allen Burich

CHIPPEWA FALLS—Duane “Uncle Du” Allen Burich, age 76, of Chippewa Falls, passed away on October 18, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, WI.

Duane was born on April 4, 1946, to Clarence and Lucille Burich, in Chippewa Falls. He married the love of his life Sharon “Rose” Poehls on January 20, 1969. Together they had one son, Anthony.

He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and an avid can collector. Duane loved fishing, riding his bike, spending time with family, playing cards and doing cross-word puzzles. He was a devoted Packer’s, Brewer’s and Cadott Hornet’s fan. Duane made friends wherever he went and always had a good story to tell (and sometimes retell).

He is survived by his wife Sharon of fifty-three years; his son, Anthony (Tracy); and two grandchildren: Elijah and Sophia; and four bonus grandchildren: Max, Ellie, Sophie, and Camille. He is also survived by four brothers-in-law, that he thought of as his brothers: Ralph, Robert, Joseph and James Poehls. Duane had many nieces and nephews that loved him and will miss him every day.

Duane was proceeded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law Lloyd Poehls.

There will be a private memorial service for immediate family members only.