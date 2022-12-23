Duane (Dewey) Charles Lauersdorf

TOMAH - Duane Charles Lauersdorf, 61, Tomah; passed away November 13, 2022, at Mayo Methodist Hospital – Eisenberg Building in Rochester, MN. His nephew, Jeff Mock was at Dewey's bedside three days and nights prior to and at the time of his passing away – a testament to how Uncle Dewey was loved by Jeff and his brothers: Jeremy (Kirsten) and Jason (Amy), plus many other relatives and friends. He is deeply missed.

He was born in Beaver Dam, WI on January 31, 1961; baptized at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Oak Grove, WI and was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Juneau. Schooling was at St. John's and Juneau High School.

An auto accident at age 17 left Dewey with challenges of a TBI (traumatic brain injury), partial paralysis, spine injury and lifetime physical and mental issues.

Dewey first owned Dewey's Motorcycle Repair; Shell Service Station and Wrecker Service. He built the motor for a friend's race car run at Union Grove Raceway (Won Some!!). Wrecker service was provided at Beaver Dam Raceway. He soon realized his true calling was Auto Mechanics. He attended GM Schools in Chicago plus additional schools in Milwaukee. Dewey was a well-respected mechanic. Health issues forced him to seek lighter work.

Giving up auto mechanics left Dewey with part-time jobs and later, the proud owner of Eagle Valley Landscape Maintenance in Tomah. Declining health issues forced him to retire.

His hobbies included using discarded items to create works of art; repaired/refinished/upholstered furniture; photography; interior decorating; and landscape design.

Dewey's last gift was organ-eye-tissue donation.

He was a kind, caring, generous, and friendly man who found the good in people. He had a unique sense of humor.

He is survived by his mother, Muriel McKinley; children: Duane T., Natasha, and Sonya; grandchildren; sister, Yvonne (Joe) Mock; brother, Delvan (Kristen); Godmother, Ruth Pieper; dear aunts: Gloria Zuelsdorf and Georgietta Weinheimer; nieces; nephews; great and great-great-nieces and nephews; cousins; stepsisters; stepbrothers; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willard Lauersdorf; stepmother, Melissa; stepfather, Gordon McKinley; grandparents: Herb and Alexia Weinheimer, Ernst and Ella Lauersdorf; uncles: Charles Weinheimer (Godfather), Donald Zuelsdorf, Raymond Weinheimer (infant); sister-in-law, Eileen; stepsisters: Janice and Judith; stepbrother-in-law, Walter Affeld; and his best friend, Scooter (22-year-old cat).

Honoring Dewey's wish, no service or visitation was held.

A private Christian burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, Juneau in 2023 with Pastor Mark Wilhems from St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Warrens, WI officiating.

Our sincere thanks to the Mayo Eisenburg Building Staff for the excellent care given Dewey. Their kindness, thoughtfulness, and transparency of medical information with the family was greatly appreciated.

Thank you to Rochester Cremation Service for your excellent service.