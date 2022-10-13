TOMAH—Duane “Dewey” Owen, age 85, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 7, 2022. He was born November 14, 1936, to Warren and Helen (Sordahl) Owen in Viroqua, WI. Duane graduated from Viroqua High School in 1955. Duane was united in marriage to Annette Hanson on December 27, 1959, at North West Prairie Lutheran Church in rural Viroqua, WI.

Duane bottled and delivered milk to rural schoolhouses for Viroqua Dairy before moving to Tomah in 1959 to do the same for Maple Grove Dairy, while Annette taught at Tomah High School. Duane became a patrolman for the Tomah Police Department May 1961. Dewey’s training consisted of, “take a gun, street map, and drive around the city and talk to people.” His National Guard unit was activated in 1961 and sent to Ft Lewis, WA. He rejoined the Police Dept the following year, and was promoted to Sergeant, Captain, and then Chief in 1984. He retired after 29 years in law enforcement in 1990. He believed in promoting community involvement with the police department through open houses and starting neighborhood watch programs.Dewey was active in many organizations including; Monroe County Law Enforcement Assoc.; Lemonweir P.T.A.; Hunter Safety Instructor; Boy Scout leader; Tomah Rotary; election to Monroe County Board; Oak Grove Cemetery Board; and the Tomah Rotary Club. He was a faithful and active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church for 62 years, serving on various committees and Church Council.

He loved traveling with Annette to almost every state in the union. They really enjoyed a trip to Norway and Denmark with their church group. Dewey was an avid sportsman who went on hunting and fishing trips for moose and walleye in Canada. He hunted elk, mule deer and antelope in Wyoming and Colorado, deer in Wisconsin, and even prairie dogs in Montana when he was 80. Dewey could fix just about anything. He used those talents to switch lightbars between squad cars, to a complete basement remodel, to building three garages, and anything in between.

Dewey loved his family dearly and cherished his wife, Annette.

Duane is survived by his wife of 62 years, Annette; his children: Christian (Mary) Owen of Tomah, WI and Kathryn (Howard) Giesler of Eau Claire, WI, formerly of Green Bay, WI; grandchildren: Jonathan (Natalya) Giesler of Minneapolis, MN and Christian Giesler of Dayton, OH; sister, Diane Warren of Westby, WI; nephew, Steven (Pam) Warren of Wausau, WI; brother, Gary (Susan) Owen of Viroqua, WI; sister-in-law, Mildred Fanta of Viroqua; and other relatives.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Helen, and brother-in-law, Dean Warren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah, WI. Pastor David Dahl will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials in Duane’s name may be made to: Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Roof Fund.

Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.