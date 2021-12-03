Duane E. Bernhardt

MARKESAN - Duane E. Bernhardt, age 84, of Markesan, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Barrett House in Markesan.

Duane was born on September 20, 1937 in Tomah, WI, the son of William Sr. and Elsie (Zuehlke) Bernhardt. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1955 to 1958, serving two years in Kaiserslautern, Germany. He married Jeanne Stephens on April 1, 1961. Jeanne preceded him in death on May 29, 2006.

Duane was employed at several companies in the Milwaukee area and was a Marquette resident since 1970. He retired from Green Lake County in 1998. Duane enjoyed family gatherings, fishing, hunting, playing slot machines and his days plowing snow.

A special thank you to neighbors and friends for helpful assistance when needed.

Duane is survived by his sisters: Lorraine (Don) Tuvnes and Carol (A.J.) Nenno; brother, Bruce (Mary) Bernhardt; and nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Billy (Helen) and other relatives.

Visitation for Duane will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church, N1529 State Road 73, Markesan from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Matthew Ude officiating. Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery, Marquette.

