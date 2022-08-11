LA CROSSE—Duane H. Meyer, 89, of La Crosse, died on Monday, August 8, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health System. He was born on December 12, 1932 in La Crosse to Clarence and Laura Meyer. Duane graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1950. He served with the US Army from 1952 -1955 during the Korean War. He married Beverly Bradley in December of 1952 in Hustler, WI and she preceded him in death in April of 1957. He married Jackie Yehle on April 23, 1960 in La Crosse and she preceded him in death on June 23, 2019. Duane was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in La Crosse. He had worked at the La Crosse Cooler Company for 26 years and then at West Salem Tool & Die until his retirement in 2004. On September 15, 2018 Duane was able to go on the Freedom Honor Flight with his grandson, Nick.
He is survived by five children: Terry (Dave) Loomis, Rich (Lisa) Meyer, Debbie (Jim) Ames, Cindy (Sherri) Meyer and Paul (Lori) Meyer; 12 grandchildren: Liz, Stephanie, Nathan, Dan, Mike, Angie, Alyssa, Chelsea, Nick, Jeremy, Chris and Morgen; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ann (Dennis) Cooper and a brother, Wilfred Meyer. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Lake and a sister-in-law, Sharon Meyer.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Chaplain Kristin Van Heyningen will officiate. Burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 9:30 AM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Freedom Honor Flight, P.O. Box 505, La Crosse, WI 54602-0505. Online guestbook and Livestream of Duane’s service are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mayo Hospice and the 9th Floor for their loving care of our dad.