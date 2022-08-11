LA CROSSE—Duane H. Meyer, 89, of La Crosse, died on Monday, August 8, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health System. He was born on December 12, 1932 in La Crosse to Clarence and Laura Meyer. Duane graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1950. He served with the US Army from 1952 -1955 during the Korean War. He married Beverly Bradley in December of 1952 in Hustler, WI and she preceded him in death in April of 1957. He married Jackie Yehle on April 23, 1960 in La Crosse and she preceded him in death on June 23, 2019. Duane was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in La Crosse. He had worked at the La Crosse Cooler Company for 26 years and then at West Salem Tool & Die until his retirement in 2004. On September 15, 2018 Duane was able to go on the Freedom Honor Flight with his grandson, Nick.