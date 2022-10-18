CHIPPPEWA FALLS — Duane Hull passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in a snorkeling incident in Lihue, Kauai, at the age of 64.

Duane was born on June 17, 1958, in Stanley to David and Eleanor (Karpinski) Hull. He grew up in Thorp and Wausau. He graduated from Newman High School in Wausau. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from UW-Eau Claire in December 1980.

He was very proud to have worked 40 years as an accountant for Mason Companies, Inc. in Chippewa Falls, until retiring in March 2021. He was also proud to serve on the board for Mega Cooperative in Eau Claire for a number of years.

Duane lived a life of service. Not only did he take care of everything at home, he always reached out to help family, friends and the community. He was a very active member of St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire, including serving as a Eucharistic minister during Mass and through the St. Olaf’s Men’s Club at fish fry fundraisers. He was an Eagle Scout, served as a Boy Scout leader and was actively involved in the Chippewa Valley Airshows as a finance chair. The Chippewa Valley Airshows benefit the Boy Scouts and several other local community organizations. He was actively involved in the Knights of Columbus Council 1257, serving as the treasurer of Columbus Sites and volunteering for local KC fundraisers, etc. He was a past president for the UWEC Backcourt Club and has bought season tickets for UW-EC basketball games for more than 40 years.

He loved to golf, travel, bowl and work in his shop on woodworking projects for family and friends. He loved to watch the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, Regis football and UW-EC’s men’s and women’s basketball. Not a day went by that he didn’t talk about one of his favorite Wisconsin sports teams.

He was very proud of his children: daughter Robin (a terrific mom and dentist) and son Max (a terrific son and tech guy who travels the world for his job). And don’t get him started about his granddaughters. To him, they walked on water — they are the most beautiful, smartest and most advanced beyond their age. He adored his granddaughters, Finley (age 3) and Vesper (age 9 months) and they adored him.

Duane is survived by his wife of 39 years, Bernadette “Bernie;” their children, Robin (Aaron) Rott and Maxwell; granddaughters, Finley and Vesper; siblings, Dan (Patty) Hull, Deb (John) Nemes, Dennis Hull, Denise (Rick) Kuhn, Danila (Jeff) Ousley, and Doug (Michelle) Hull; and many treasured aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and in-laws. Duane is preceded in death by his parents, David and Eleanor Hull.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (including Rosary at 7:30 p.m.) on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, with a visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Olaf Catholic Church. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service, Eau Claire, is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to St. Olaf Catholic Church (address above) or Knights of Columbus Council 1257, PO Box 923, Eau Claire, WI 54702.

To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.