VIOLA/LA FARGE—Duane Marcellus Parr, age 91, of Viola/La Farge, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Vernon Manor. Duane was born on June 25, 1931, in Vernon County to Edmund and Pearl (Pederson) Parr. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Following his service to our country, he married Dorothy Hammond on February 11, 1956. After selling their farm near Sugar Grove outside of Westby, they moved to the rural La Farge / Viola area where they farmed as well. Duane was a member of the La Farge United Methodist Church, served on several church boards, served on the La Farge School Board, and was a member of the La Farge VFW. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his children: Debra Parr, David (Maridene) Parr, and Daniel (Melodie Muraski) Parr; grandchildren: Travis (Nicole) Parr, Trevor (Amanda Loney) Parr, Allyson (Zeb) Hericks, Kelli (Lance) Fritz, and Brittany ( Kyle Welbes) Parr; great-grandchildren: Elleece, Amelia, Ayden, Carter, Rylee, Noah, Addyson, Ashtin, and Mya; step-granddaughter, Melodie Olson; step-great-grandchildren: Cody and Cailey Russell; his siblings, Donald (Helen) Parr, Cheryl (Bill) Jenkins and Gloria (Jerry) Kilmer; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Wallace, Barb Hammond, and Carol Hanson; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Blessed be our memory of Duane Marcellus Parr.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy; his twin infant brother who died at birth; an infant brother, Eugene Parr; his brothers, Harlan (Doris) Parr and Gaylerd (Audrey) Parr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Vernon Manor activity department, the Alzheimer’s Association, or the M.S. Association of America.

A Funeral Service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Visitation was held Sunday, December 11, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home. Additional visitation was held Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Duane was laid to rest at Walnut Mound Cemetery with full military honors. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.