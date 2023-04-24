Duane Paul Hager, 84, also lovingly known as “Corky,” passed away peacefully on April 19, 2023, in his home of 60 years surrounded by his family.

Duane was born December 1, 1938, to Anton and Vivian (Christenson) Hager and grew up in Chippewa Falls. He graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1956. That same year he joined the Army and was honorably discharged in 1962. Duane met his beautiful wife, Beverly Konerik, in high school and married her on July 11, 1959, at Anson Methodist Church.

Duane spent most of his career at Valley Builders Hardware & Specialty Company and retired from there in June of 2004. After retirement, Duane kept busy as a Watkins salesman, an RCU volunteer, delivered meals for the Meals on Wheels Program, and was very active at the Chippewa Falls Senior Center serving as a board member. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls where he was a communion steward and part of the KumDubl club. In his younger years, Duane liked to hunt and fish, bowled in multiple leagues winning numerous trophies, and traveled the country, hitting as many casinos as he could along the way.

Duane was a creature of habit; Saturday night was pizza night, 10:30 p.m. was bedtime (after the news of course), newspaper was read daily, Moose Country was the only station on the radio, and the way he drove somewhere the first time was the only way to get there from that day forward and you couldn’t change his mind.

At any gathering, you could always find Duane near the dessert table. He will be fondly remembered for his love of all things sweet: cookies, pies, ice cream, cupcakes, but most of all, his loving wife, Bev. Duane also had a special bond with his grandchildren and those great-granddaughters had him wrapped around their little fingers. Between “accidentally” sharing his sweets and giving out coins from his pocket to the grandkids for their piggy banks, he was infamous for his corny “dad jokes,” which turned into “grandpa jokes.”

Duane is preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Glenna Annis and James Hager; father-in-law, John Konerik; brothers-in-law: Darrel Konerik, Darrell Annis, and Cecil Audorff; and daughter-in-law, Dawn Hager.

Duane is survived by his wife, Beverly; children: Steven, Kevin (Barb Heller), and Michelle Hager; siblings: Carol Audorff and Keith (Linda) Hager; mother-in-law, Carol Konerik; sisters-in-law: Patty Hager, Jean (Gary) Kane, Diane (Tim) Jasperson, and Mary (Perry) Trim; grandchildren: Ashley (Tony) Foreman, Andrew, Logan, Tyler, Kelvin, Bryce, CJ, and Tony Hager, Joelle and Ryan Pittman, Jessie Barnard (Gavin, Rai, Audi, and Paityn), Deana (Bryan) Stadtmueller, and Greg and Ben Heller; great- granddaughters: Angel and Serenity Potts; goddaughter, Hannah Trim; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and other extended relatives.

The family would like to send its sincerest thank you to Mayo Hospice for their compassionate care of Duane during his time of need.

We ask that all guests please refrain from wearing perfume/cologne or other scents to services due to family allergies.

Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, April 29, at Horan Funeral Home, 420 Bay St., Chippewa Falls. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 noon on Saturday at the funeral home. David Olson will be officiating.

Inurnment will be at a later date at the Northern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.

For anyone who wishes to, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Chippewa Falls Senior Center and/or the Alzheimer’s Association in remembrance of Duane’s life.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.