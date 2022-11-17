TREMPEALEAU — Duane Raymond Fruechte, 81, of Trempealeau passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home after a short illness.

Survivors are his wife, Doris and a sister, Mary Amundson of Spring Grove, MN and her family.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Church, Galesville, Wis.

Friends may call at the church on Monday one hour prior to services.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, in Trempealeau Public Cemetery.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel, is assisting the family.