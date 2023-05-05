STANLEY—Duane Thomas Van Ert, 85, of Stanley, WI was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Duane’s strength, resolve, and sense of humor never wavered as he passed gracefully surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Milwaukee, on July 11, 1937, to Louis and Elizabeth (Cesafsky) Van Ert. Duane and his family moved to a farm in Stanley when he was five. He attended Eidsvold Elementary School and Stanley-Boyd High School (Class of 1955), where he played FFA basketball and performed with the tumbling and cheerleading squads.

In 1956, Duane and Judith (Taylor) went on their first date, seeing Love Me Tender staring Elvis Presley.

Later that year, Duane enlisted in the Army and served three years as a Military Policeman stationed at Camp Peary, VA. He spoke fondly of serving his country and enjoying his off-duty time playing softball, hunting, and fishing with fellow servicemen.

After completing his service and returning home, Duane had plans to relocate back to Virginia, but when he arrived back home, his thoughts returned to Judith, and he changed his plans to join her in Minneapolis. Duane and Judith eventually settled in Stanley and married in February 1961.

They raised a family in a loving home that they shared for more than 62 years. Duane took over his father’s business, V&M Roofing and Insulation, where he instilled in his children the value of an honest day’s work, the integrity and honor of helping others, and always being true to your word.

In his downtime, he also wrote a country music column, rubbing elbows with celebrities like Porter Wagoner, Dolly Parton, and Jim Ed Brown. On weeknights, Duane bowled, played cards, and umped for the Stanley Men’s Softball League. On weekends, he loved hunting and fishing with friends and family.

After many years operating his own business, Duane retired. But he was much too social for retirement, so he picked up a part-time job at True Value Hardware where he made many more great friends and memories.

Duane was well-known for his storytelling, his love of flying in planes, traveling, music, birdwatching, weather-watching, and bragging about his grandchildren. Some might even say he made the world’s best Old Fashioned. What you may not know is that he whistled like a bird and sang like an angel, but he reserved his talent for rare, special moments with his wife, kids, and grandkids.

Duane was preceded in death by his grandparents, Peter and Anna (Smith) Van Ert, John and Martha (Meger) Cesafsky; his parents, Louis and Elizabeth (Cesafsky) Van Ert; his sisters: Donna Hedler and Ione Ellingson; his brothers-in-law: Jerome Hedler and Clayton Ellingson; his godchild, Craig Ellingson; his daughter Brenda’s longtime companion, Kevin Schmitt.

Duane is survived by his wife, Judith (Taylor) Van Ert; his children: Bradley (Michelle) Van Ert, Brenda Van Ert, Richard Van Ert, Tracy (John) Skroski, Amy (Darrick) Anderson; his grandchildren: Brandon, Alex (Libbie), Amanda, Rebecca, Mackenzie, Melissa (Sam), Madeline, Josephine, Ghislaine, Rhys, Taylor (Alex), Jenna (Taylor), Celia, May, Kate; his great-grandchildren: Quintin, Preston, Khloe, Liam; his great-great-grandchild, Paisley; his brother and sister-in-law, Gerald (Jeanette) Van Ert; his aunt, Elaine Klisiewicz.

Family and friends are invited to Duane’s Celebration of Life at Plombon Funeral Home in Stanley on Monday, May 8, 2023. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a service at 11:00 a.m. followed by a burial at Oakland Cemetery, Stanley, and a lunch at the Stanley Community Center.