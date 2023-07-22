LA CROSSE—Dustin M. Harnden, La Crosse passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 with family by his side at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Dustin was born September, 27, 1987 just 17 months after his brother, Tyler. Parents, Sue and Bill would welcome their daughter, Hayley five years later. He would attend Emerson Elementary, Lincoln Middle School, Logan High School and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Dustin not only excelled academically but also in sports. Basketball and baseball were his favorites and he concluded his baseball career at Logan with all conference honorable mention. His one lone B he received in High School, broke his string of straight A’s. Dustin worked briefly at Menards, then Pepsi, BNSF Railroad, Lambic Telecom which had him renting a room in Minneapolis as to not uproot his family. For the past several years, he has been a cable and internet technician/installer for Brightspeed (formerly CenturyLink). He has always remained active in sports, not only with his sons, Owen and Keegan and when able still an exceptional slow pitch softball player. Always a fitness buff he had a complete gym in his home and enjoyed a good workout. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, wake boarding and boating, his beer shares with his buddies and finding good deals on gym equipment. He even went skydiving off an airplane. Although growing up in a rock and roll house, Dustin loved country music. The songs of Luke Combs and Kip Moore really spoke to him. Dustin loved the Mississippi River, spending time with his sons and friends at Crater Island. Dustin Made it back to La Crosse for three days over the 4th of July and on July 3rd he was able to enjoy one last boat ride with his family.

Dustin was initially diagnosed with Follicular Lymphoma and received radiation treatment last July. He began experiencing severe back pain in early October and several local doctors did not connect the dots over several weeks. Out of frustration and agonizing pain, Dustin sought a second opinion in November at Gundersen. From there it was discovered that his cancer had changed to Large B Cell Lymphoma which is very aggressive and valuable treatment time was lost. Trust your instincts, get a second opinion. Dustin had been hospitalized since December 1st at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The Harnden family would like to thank the Mayo Health System in Rochester for doing everything possible to save Dustin’s life. We would especially like to thank the LC outpatient department and 7th floor hematology unit.

On Monday, July 17th Dustin was able to say goodbye to his loving sons, Owen and Keegan who were accompanied by his former wife, Lindsey; plus lifetime friends Patrick Robbins and Alex and Michelle Powell. Surrounded by his mom and dad, sister and girlfriend, Alana, his brother, Tyler put a post on Facebook Tuesday, asking for friends and family to share their favorite memories and stories of him. The outpouring of support was overwhelming as Tyler read them to him by his bedside. Dustin had a magnetic personality and all of those that worked with him at the LC Outpatient Department and 7th floor hematology came to say their goodbyes as well. There was not a dry eye in the room.

Dustin is survived by his sons: Owen and Keegan Harnden; parents: Sue and Bill Harnden; brother, Tyler (Alyssa) and nephew, Jackson; sister, Hayley; former wife, Lindsey and the current love of his life, Alana Gruntzel who was with him every step of the way in his journey. Visitation begins at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26th with a service at 6:00 p.m. at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Ave. S, La Crosse, WI. Internment on Thursday, July 27th at 9:00 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations for medical expenses and for his sons would be welcomed.

Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.