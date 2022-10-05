DuWayne Arthur Gronning

DuWayne Arthur Gronning passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 27 from a recently diagnosed illness. DuWayne was held in the loving arms of his family who whispered their endearments to him as he took his final breaths. DuWayne was also supported with exceptionally compassionate care from the medical staff at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin and previously a few days before from the medical staff at Vernon Memorial Hospital's Emergency Room in Viroqua, Wisconsin.

DuWayne lived his life with a generosity of spirit, one which was filled with optimism and the sheer enjoyment of relationships formed from his inherent ability to positively impact others through mentoring and support. In a world that seems to be all too abundant with criticism and negativity, DuWayne always saw the best in people, in life, and in his work. He unconditionally believed in the potential of his students and those he worked with in the De Soto Area School District, and took great pride in how the community supported their schools. In his role as Director of Technology he shared and promoted the vision for educational excellence held by parents, staff and the school board which expanded into his developing a student ‘Tech Crew' trained to provide computer technology support to teachers and peers. The Tech Crew motto was, ‘We can because we do.' This motto suited DuWayne's belief that De Soto was and remains, like the little train story, ‘the little school that can.' He inspired the thought process, ‘I think I can…I think I can' with the moral of the story guiding students to believe in themselves and in their ability to accomplish anything. He was so proud of them and the capabilities they demonstrated daily. He was especially proud to support his De Soto Pirate athletic teams, music programs, class promotions and graduations through live broadcasts viewable from website links and YouTube, something he also trained students to do.

In addition to his information technology work which encompassed overseeing all technology needs of the district—software, hardware, networking computers and servers, researching and purchasing electronic devices, installing, and networking all security camera systems, etc.--DuWayne additionally initiated and taught advanced technology courses. These courses providing students with hands-on application-based experiences in computer networking and troubleshooting, coding and 3D printing, website design, audio and video editing, and aviation ground school in which he was quoted as saying, ‘At De Soto High School—The Sky is the Limit!' His students learned from DuWayne that ‘problems were challenges waiting for innovative minds to find workable solutions,' and ‘improvements were often a result from trial and error as well as getting it right.' Most importantly, DuWayne recognized that there are students who have challenges and struggles outside of school, and he advocated that, ‘Sometimes all the kids can do for the day is get to school, and our job that day is to provide a safe harbor supporting their ability to cope.'

DuWayne worked on-the-air at WVRQ radio and in commercial sales starting in high school and for a several years after college. He, and then girlfriend, Linzi were both at the station the year the tornados went through. ‘Date night' for the couple…something generously allowed by the station owner Parks Robinson…who also was present at the station that evening…and what a story that made. At WVRQ DuWayne also made lifetime friendships with Gary Gilbertson and Pete Walby, something continued today in their mentorship of DuWayne's students when they broadcast games from De Soto. During college DuWayne was employed as a news reporter at WKBT-TV 8 in La Crosse, a station that later featured De Soto High School students who DuWayne taught to be reporters and research, interview, storyboard, video and edit news stories for TV-8. Prior to his administrative role in De Soto Schools, DuWayne owned and operated DuLin Satellite, computer, and video store for many years starting in Westby and later moving to Viroqua.

Over the years, DuWayne also provided support to other organizations serving as the Technical Director for the annual Bi-State Wrestling Tournament at the La Crosse Center, and producing close to 300 video tributes for the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association honoring Athletic Directors, Distinguished Service Award recipients and Hall of Fame inductees. He also operated the Finish Lynx Timing system for Holmen Track & Field Invitationals for 15 years and served as a WIAA State Track & Field event staff for 24 years entering field event results. He was also very honored to work with his wife and former student Hunter Pedretti in producing a video memorial tribute to Vernon County Sheriff's Deputy K-9 Myk who passed away from cancer in December 2020.

There is no wonder that all he did in life was duplicated a hundredfold with his family. DuWayne was a devoted and loving son to his parents Art and Dorothy Gronning, brother to his treasured sister Sue (Gronning) Running, father to his beloved children Skyler, Trevor, and Chelsea for whom he took so much pride in, a caring supportive husband to Linzi, and a loving uncle to his nieces and nephews as well as to all his extended family. He helped remodel what was once a pig farrowing house into a large play room for his teenage sons and their friends, and in recent years rebuilt the internal structure adding a bathroom and kitchen making an open concept home for his parents so they could live back on the Century Home Farm where his dad and aunts were born.

DuWayne enjoyed traveling with his family, camping, boating, river tubing and water skiing with his children, participating in father//son paint ball teams, watching the Star Trek TV series and movies, and flying in the family planes. He also enjoyed just staying at home swimming in the in-ground pool he and his father constructed 39-years ago, tinkering on his collection of old generation Pin Ball machines, playing Board games lead by Trevor, watching the Packers with Skyler and friends Zeke and Mary, and even talking to all the rescue dogs and cats especially Mini (Scaredy Dog), Luna (Looney Tunes), and Max. He'd roll his eyes when the next rescue pet showed up, but never said no, and at one time 37 years ago helped Linzi rescue 32 small dogs from a back-yard breeder.

This is long remembrance…DuWayne would often tell his wife Linzi…no-one will read all that you write, but she'd write a lot anyways saying someone would find something meaningful or important. How can a life of 65 years be condensed into something less than is here and still let everyone know how much they have meant to DuWayne and what enjoyment he took from knowing and loving them.

In the last month of his life when asked if he had anything on his bucket list DuWayne's response was, ‘I lived my bucket list.' You see, DuWayne believed that heaven and hell were a life choice as much as a spiritual choice, and each day DuWayne made the choice to make his life, and the lives of his family, students, and co-educators one of heaven on earth. That would be his wish for everyone…to live life the same way.

And finally, for his student Tech Crews, who will understand…

White orange, orangeWhite green, blueWhite blue, greenWhite brown, brownStay connected…

Further note: It was DuWayne's wish that his students continue to benefit from his life. He thoughtfully asked for consideration that in lieu of flowers or plants a portion of memorials be given in support of his daughter Chelsea's and her classmates 2023 spring Junior Prom, their graduation as the Class of 2024, and for scholarships that would be initiated this spring of 2023. Memorial donations may be sent to De Soto High School, 615 Main Street, De Soto, WI 54624.

A visitation was held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. A private family Celebration of Life was held before the visitation at the funeral home. The family would appreciate treasured memories or stories written on note cards and brought to the visitation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.