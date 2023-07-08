LA CROSSE, WI—Dyann Kay Krings, 59, passed away unexpectedly last weekend at her home in La Crosse, WI. Dy was born February 5, 1964 in Winona, MN to Yvonne Steer (John Steer) and Bruce Krings’ (Barb Krings, deceased).

Dyann is survived by her only child, Brooke Kowalewski (Tim Teig), and her two grandchildren Amaya and Harper. She is also survived by her parents Bruce Krings and Yvonne Steer (John Steer), as well as her six siblings Brian Krings (Crystal), Keith Krings (Dawn), Thomas Krings (Vaughn), and Linda Krings, step-brothers Michael (Paula) Stellpflug and Robert (Jennifer) Stellpflug.