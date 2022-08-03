WINONA — Earl Albert Charles Nottleman passed away at his home on July 30, 2022, peacefully and surrounded by his two children.

He was born on Aug. 13, 1923, in Winona, to Irene (Schultz) and Frank Nottleman. When he was a child, his parents bought Marysvale farm in La Moille, Minnesota. He grew up there with his, sister, Janet and eventually worked alongside his dad on the farm. He often talked of the love he had for the cows he milked, all of whom he named. He learned many skills on the farm, such as running and fixing large machinery, welding, growing crops and caring for their cows, sheep and chickens. He also helped his mother by doing odd jobs for her at the Marysvale Tavern, which the family owned. He was a curious child who taught himself to swim from a small booklet in the Pickwick pond. He said he propped the open booklet on the edge of the shore and practiced the swimming instructions until he figured it out. He once took an open umbrella and jumped off the barn roof in hopes of flying. Earl went to school only through the eighth grade but studied some basic business classes which served him well later in life.

When he was 22 years old, he married Berdonna Luedke of Dakota, Minnesota. They were happily married for 72 years. They had a son, David, who died shortly after birth, a daughter, Judy, and a son, Bruce (Sam). They worked together on the farm, and then in 1969, Earl built the Green Terrace Mobile Home Park on the farm. Berdonna did the bookwork, and Earl managed and maintained the park, as well as sold new mobile homes there.

Earl was someone who loved learning and trying new things (he began texting at age 95). He learned to fly a plane and was in the Civil Air Patrol (he also told the story of how he once flew the plane under the Winona Bridge), was the state fire warden for many years, helped found and build the Pickwick Fire and Rescue Department, was Harbor Master in La Moille, a substitute rural mail carrier, a member of The Elks Club in Winona and Masonic Lodge in Pickwick and the Winona Shriners. He hand-built a houseboat using his welding skills and learned to navigate the Mississippi River, often taking groups of friends and family “out on the boat” to Sullivans or sandbars.

Earl loved live music and as a young man would book the bands that came to play at the Marysvale Dance Hall on the family farm. Later, when his son Sam played in the Fabulous Ferraris Band, Earl became their booking agent. He was a major investor in the North Country Band album. Earl and Berdonna rarely missed a chance to go dancing when Sam’s various bands were playing. They were well known by many as a fun and friendly couple who always tore up the dance floor.

They traveled the world and all over the U.S. Their favorite destination was Hawaii, and in 1995, he and Berdonna took the whole family to Kauai to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Earl told many stories of their travels, such as the time he was bitten by a bear in Yellowstone Park. (He fought the bear off with his right fist.) Earl also enjoyed snowmobiling, watching the Green Terrace fastpitch men’s softball team, hunting, fishing, snowplowing, trapping moles, cruising around his property in his golf cart and mowing lawns in his wide brimmed camo hat up until the age of 98. He loved Pepsi, cherry pie, pinwheel cookies and anything coconut.

Most of all, he loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was lovingly known by them as Papa or Grandpa Earl. Family was everything to him, and he was always interested to hear the latest news about them. Earl had the “gift of gab” and could chat with anyone about anything. His stories were legendary, often beginning with “You can believe this or not, but...” He made everyone feel special, thus making a huge impact on everyone he encountered.

Earl attended Cedar Valley Lutheran Church and was always the top bidder at the annual pie auction, once filling the back of his van with 15 pies to take home. He was a man of great faith and was eternally optimistic, despite many challenges he faced throughout his life. He will be remembered as a generous, funny, intelligent, one in a million human being who lived an extraordinary life.

Earl was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Berdonna; parents; sister; and infant son.

He is survived by his daughter, Judy (Chip) Rinderle; son, Sam (Gayle) Nottleman; grandchildren: Carl (Angie) Rinderle, Erin Garza (Mike Pablon), Kyle (Ashley) Rinderle, Daisy (Ryan) Ruberg and Hattie Nottleman (Joe Mayer); great-grandchildren: Haley (Mitko) Dimitrov, Taylor Rinderle, Nick Rinderle, Marrea Gallegos, Niko Silva and Yara Pabon.

The visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona. The funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Cedar Valley Lutheran Church, with Pastor Jeff Franko officiating.

The family kindly requests any monetary donations be made to the Pickwick Fire and Rescue or the Cedar Valley Lutheran Church in Earl’s name.

