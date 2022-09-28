WEST SALEM—Earl George Mattison, 83, of West Salem, WI passed away on September 22, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System—Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse, WI. Earl was born to Jesse and Garnet Mattison on July 25th, 1939 in La Crosse, WI.

Earl was always willing to put others before himself, helping anyone in the family in their time of need. His friends were also the beneficiary of his seemingly endless kindness. He would often provide advice on automotive repairs as well as any personal matters one would go through in life.

He enjoyed reading history books and passed this love of reading down to his children. During many conversations he would tell stories about events that happened during World War II and the Old West. He would often reminisce about his childhood and his days serving in the Army Reserve and the Wisconsin National Guard as a young man.

We would like to thank all of his family and friends for all of the support and love shared with him over the years.

We would also like to thank all of the staff at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare. The devotion, time and loving care you provided for Earl is greatly appreciated by his children, grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Survivors include his daughter, Babette (Robert) Seidel, his sons, Brett (Miriam) Mattison, Timothy Mattison and Adam (Briana) Mattison, eight grandchildren, several great grandchildren and others he regarded as his own. His nieces, nephews and other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Garnet Mattison, sisters Joan Mattison and Sharon Mattison, his first wife Kathleen Tovsen, his second wife Theresa Mattison and his children Debby Mattison, Donald Mattison and Duane Mattison.

A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Schumacher – Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.