LA CROSSE—Earl J. Patterson, 92, of La Crosse, passed away at his home on Friday, August 18, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 P.M., Friday, September 15th at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Avenue South, La Crosse. Military honors will follow. Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.