CHIPPEWA FALLS — Earl N. Hilber, 84, of Chippewa Falls passed away at his home in Lafayette, under the special care of St. Croix Hospice. It was his wish to spend his last weeks enjoying the beauty of his backyard and celebrating with family and friends on his deck.

Earl was born on March 31, 1938, in Wausau to Winand and Vergil Hilber. He graduated from Wausau High School in 1956 and then attended the technical college for one year. He enlisted in the Army National Guard of Wisconsin — Red Arrow Brigade, served in active duty and was honorably discharged after six years of service.

He married Janice Holzem and had a daughter, Jeanine, and two sons, Michael and Ryan. He later married Georgia Ruhe and had a daughter, Shannon.

Earl is survived by his wife of 50 years, Georgia; daughters: Jeanine (Seth Kroger) and Shannon (Doug Hacker); sons: Michael and Ryan (Chrislyn); his sister, Joyce (Robert Fergot) of Wausau; two sisters-in-law: Margaret Owen and Betty Ruhe; also many special nieces and nephews. He was blessed to have six grandchildren: Anna, Shawndra, Elizabeth, Beau, Will, and Hugh; and nine great grandchildren: Madison, Kate, Isabella, Jack, Nora, Margaret, Amelia, and Leo, and the newest great-grandson Kovyn Joseph.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Winand and Vergil Hilber; two brothers: Robert and Jerry; his in-laws, George and Zatha Ruhe; his brothers-in-law: Ray Owen, Donald Ruhe, Will Mayer and Michael Ruhe; and sisters-in-law: Lucetta Mayer and Karin Ruhe.

Earl “the Pearl” enjoyed talking to people and telling jokes and stories to make them laugh, often with his stories getting longer with each telling. He had an outgoing personality and strangers often became friends. Earl was a born salesman. After high school, he worked at People’s State Bank in Wausau and held various sales jobs at Liberty Loans, JI Case, Bob Johnson Dealership, Faherty’s Motorhomes, and then Aetna and Jackson National Insurance. He began his own independent insurance business, selling group life and annuities for over thirteen companies, and later enjoyed 24 years of retirement.

His summers were filled with travels and having fun with family and friends boating, fishing and camping. The last 33 years were spent at Pine Drive Campground on Lake Holcombe with many campfires and Bloody Mary’s with fellow campers and friends.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at St. Croix Hospice for the exceptional compassion and skilled care provided by all in their efforts to make Earl’s final weeks comfortable and peaceful.

It was Earl’s wish to donate his body to MedCure for medical research. There will not be a funeral or visitation. Burial of cremation remains will be held at Bateman Cemetery with blessings and prayers, Military Honors will be held if possible, and a celebration of Earl’s life will follow; the location and date will be announced at a later time. To express condolences, please send to hilberg@charter.net.