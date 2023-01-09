MATTOON — Earl Rumppe Jr., age 84, of Mattoon passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at his home. He was born on July 29, 1938, to Earl and Crystabel (Jacobus) Rumppe in Ontario, Wisconsin.

Earl grew up on his family farm in Ontario. He left school and began a long career of truck driving at age 16. He lived in many cities and towns around Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Milwaukee. He married his first wife, Ethel Marie Downing, in 1957. Together they raised three daughters and later divorced. He married Eileen Jorstad Wilhelm in 1975, gaining three stepchildren. Earl was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Mattoon.

Earl is survived by his wife, Eileen; four daughters: Diane (Jerome) Weibel of Cashton, Laura (Keith) Greenwood of Elko, Nevada, Brenda (Sam) Hunt of Gilette, Wyoming, and Deborah (friend Dan) Wilhelm-Brennecke of Mesa, Arizona; two sons: Danny (Dianne) Wilhelm of Mattoon and Michael (Lori) Wilhelm of Antigo; 29 grandchildren,: Aaron (Hallie), Travis (Allisyn), Tim (Danielle), and Michael (Cassie) Weibel, Rick (Angelina) Schlieve, Jimmy (Melissa) Paul, Doug (Jamie) Wilhelm, Dustin (Shantel) Greenwood, Shyla Baue, Tucker (Baleigh) and Taylynn Hunt, Desiree (Ryan) Mueller, Robbie, Jessica, and Josh Zeinert, Jason (Amanda) Gilhousen, Cassie (Cody) Schroder, and Breanna Brennecke.

He is also survived by 26 great-grandchildren, including: Gavin, Elena, Joselyn, Leeland, Lillyanna, Cohen, Paisley, and Paxtin Weibel, Andrew and Megan Schlieve, Houston and Montana Paul, Julie, Jackie, and Jackson Wilhelm, Joey, Avery, and Seth Greenwood, Baker and Barlow Hunt, Ellie, Bently, and Silas Schroder, and Chelse, Halie, and Paige Kurth, and one great-great granddaughter, Ellie Sales.

Earl is further survived by two brothers: Harold (Doana) of Ft. Atkinson and Frank of Kendall; two sisters: Arlene Orthune and Darlene Hanson of Ontario; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Rumppe of Tomah.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Crystabel Rumppe; brothers: Alfred and Robert; sisters: Fern Conant, Mildred Anderson, and Mertie Beier; two sisters-in-law: Darlene Rumppe and Mary Rumppe; five brothers-in-law: Max Conant, Alonzo Orthune, Gerald Hanson, Howard Anderson, and Lawrence Beier; and first wife, Marie Hartman.

A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Bradley Funeral Home in Antigo with Rev. Steve Pockat officiating. Visitation will be Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in the spring at the Woodlawn Cemetery in the town of Hutchins. Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com.