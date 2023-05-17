BANGOR — Earl Tichenor, 97, of Bangor passed away on May 9, 2023, at RBI Caring Hearts in Bangor. Earl Victor Tichenor was born in Sparta, Wisconsin, on March 13, 1926, to Victor and Esther (Wegner) Tichenor. When Earl was a toddler, the family moved from a rented farm in “Big Creek” to a small farm in “Little Creek,” just west of Sparta. Life was not easy growing up during the Great Depression, but Earl and his brothers learned the value of hard work and appreciation for what they had.

Earl served in the Army in the Korean War. He worked for General Telephone as an installer/repairman for almost 44 years, retiring in 1991.

Earl married Margaret (Marge) Olson on May 17, 1952, and they were married almost 57 years until Marge’s passing in 2009.

Old-time music was a big part of Earl’s life, and he decided to teach himself to play the concertina when he was in his 40s. He owned several concertinas, playing them mostly for his own enjoyment.

Earl’s other hobbies were deer hunting, fishing, cutting wood, gardening and playing cards. In retirement, Earl and Marge did some traveling, including trips to Alaska, Hawaii and parts of Europe.

Earl and good friend Keith Schmig drove many miles together on their “bikes” until Earl was in his early 80s.

Among those preceding Earl in death are five infant children; his parents; brothers: Loraine and Louis; sister-in-law, Eileen Tichenor; and his wife, Marge.

Survivors include daughter, Jane Amble (husband, Dave) of Menomonie and their son, Christopher Amble (wife, Courtney) of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and their children: Nathan and Carly; daughter, Nancy Breuer (husband, Paul) of Bangor and their daughter, Kayla Schwier (husband, Matt), also of Bangor, and their son, Carson. Also surviving Earl are his youngest brother, Phillip (wife, Jo) of Crosby, Minnesota; sisters-in-law: Theresa Tichenor of Sparta, Wisconsin, and Polly Tichenor of Spring Green, Wisconsin; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends and neighbors.

Earl’s family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to everyone at RBI Caring Hearts in Bangor. Earl was a resident there for four years, and Tammy, Carolyn and all the staff there truly have “caring hearts.” The family also deeply appreciates the people of St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion. Special thanks to dear friend and neighbor Sylvia Horstman for her devoted visits while Dad lived alone at home and during his time at Caring Hearts; to dear friends Keith and Nancy Schmig for their love and support; and to Earl and Marge’s church family at Rockland United Methodist. God bless all who have been part of Earl’s journey. “A day at a time.” Good advice for all of us. Thanks, Dad. Love you and Mom. God be with you ‘til we meet again.

A funeral service was held Monday, May 15, 2023, at Rockland United Methodist Church, Rockland, with Reverend Francis L. Hewuse Jr. officiating. Burial, with full military honors provided by VFW Post 2112 and American Legion Post 100 both of Sparta, will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Sparta. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, and from 12 noon until 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Rockland United Methodist Church.

