LA CROSSE—Earland E. Sagen, 93 of La Crosse, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Health Services in La Crosse. He was born May 10, 1930, in La Crosse to Leonard and Edna (Aspenson) Sagen. He was a 1948 graduate of Logan High School, where he met his future wife, Joyce Olson, while playing in the band. He and Joyce were married on November 24, 1950, at Bethel Lutheran Church in La Crosse.

Earland worked as a conductor for the Burlington Northern Railroad for 42 years until his retirement. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 190, the Order of the Eastern Star No. 23, the Shrine Fraternity and also served as the leader of the Shriner’s Oriental Band. Above all, Earland was a devoted family man to his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Earland is survived by his three children: David (Cindy) Sagen of Janesville, WI, Karen (Dana) Wahl of Beloit, WI and Diane Sagen of Edgerton, WI; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce on September 2, 2016; his parents; a brother, Stan Sagen and two sisters: Leona Anderson and Alta Netwal.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Avenue South, La Crosse with Rev. Phil Waselik officiating. Burial will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Family and friends may call from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Earland’s memory to the organization of the donor’s choice. Online guestbook and condolences are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.