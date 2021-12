LA CROSSE — Eber W. Chapman, age 88, of La Crosse passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Lakeview Health Center in West Salem. A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the La Crescent Event Center, 595 Veterans Parkway, La Crescent, MN 55947. A full obituary and online condolences can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.