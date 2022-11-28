Ed was born Nov. 26, 1925, in Greenwood, Wisconsin, the fifth of six boys born to Fred & Rose Gorman. He attended school in Greenwood until his family purchased a farm outside Marshfield, Wisconsin. For Ed, being raised on the Black River incited a lifelong love of living on the water. Ed was a WWII veteran having served in the Navy. At one point during the war, five of the Gorman brothers were serving at the same time. After the war, Ed returned to Marshfield and operated a Conoco station. It was at this station he met Betty Ross. They were wed in 1948 and over the next few years, happily became parents to four baby girls. Ed’s interests, hobbies and zest for life led to a long life of joy and contentment with a sincere belief to always go the extra mile to help someone in need. As his family grew, he sold the Conoco station and began employment with the Marshfield Power and Light Company. Ed quickly developed an understanding of electricity, which he parlayed into a second job wiring homes in the evenings for Ed Wendt in Marshfield. This additional income allowed him to purchase a small parcel of land on the Eau Pleine Flowage and build a cabin. It was at this cabin he and Betty taught their girls the art of living. Long summer days were spent swimming, fishing, canoeing, water skiing, gathering driftwood, building bonfires, stargazing and enjoying life as a family. In 1966, Ed took a job in Viroqua with Northern States Power Company. After positions in Viroqua, Blair and Sparta he retired as District Manager, Southern Division. While working in Viroqua, he also served the city as an alderman. After retirement, he and Betty spent many winters in the Florida Keys, once again, enjoying life on the water. Beekeeping, painting, private pilot, woodcarving, woodworking, landscaping, stain glass, antique tractors and reading were a few of Ed’s lifetime hobbies, but by far his favorite activity was helping his girls work on “projects.” Any idea, dream or desire would be turned into reality with Dad’s help.