COON VALLEY — Ed Gorman, 96, of Coon Valley passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. You can feel it in the air, a good man has died.
Ed was born Nov. 26, 1925, in Greenwood, Wisconsin, the fifth of six boys born to Fred & Rose Gorman. He attended school in Greenwood until his family purchased a farm outside Marshfield, Wisconsin. For Ed, being raised on the Black River incited a lifelong love of living on the water. Ed was a WWII veteran having served in the Navy. At one point during the war, five of the Gorman brothers were serving at the same time. After the war, Ed returned to Marshfield and operated a Conoco station. It was at this station he met Betty Ross. They were wed in 1948 and over the next few years, happily became parents to four baby girls. Ed’s interests, hobbies and zest for life led to a long life of joy and contentment with a sincere belief to always go the extra mile to help someone in need. As his family grew, he sold the Conoco station and began employment with the Marshfield Power and Light Company. Ed quickly developed an understanding of electricity, which he parlayed into a second job wiring homes in the evenings for Ed Wendt in Marshfield. This additional income allowed him to purchase a small parcel of land on the Eau Pleine Flowage and build a cabin. It was at this cabin he and Betty taught their girls the art of living. Long summer days were spent swimming, fishing, canoeing, water skiing, gathering driftwood, building bonfires, stargazing and enjoying life as a family. In 1966, Ed took a job in Viroqua with Northern States Power Company. After positions in Viroqua, Blair and Sparta he retired as District Manager, Southern Division. While working in Viroqua, he also served the city as an alderman. After retirement, he and Betty spent many winters in the Florida Keys, once again, enjoying life on the water. Beekeeping, painting, private pilot, woodcarving, woodworking, landscaping, stain glass, antique tractors and reading were a few of Ed’s lifetime hobbies, but by far his favorite activity was helping his girls work on “projects.” Any idea, dream or desire would be turned into reality with Dad’s help.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 57 years, Betty; daughter Nancy Voight; and five brothers, Orville, Bob, Arnold, Fred and Floyd.
He is survived by daughters: Linda (Steve) Schulte, Mary (Jim) Schmidt and Kelly (Ed) Koegel; son-in-law, Ken Voight; grandchildren: Arica (Sean) Prince, Kyle Adams, Andy Adams, Ross Holen; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; one sister-in-law, Eunice Hallett; and special companion/friend, Rita McNaughton.
A final thought about Ed: They said it couldn’t be done, but the damn fool didn’t know any better so he went ahead and did it anyway.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday Dec. 1, 2022, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. with military honors to follow. Private burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be given to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Coon Valley. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the staff of Norseland Nursing Home for their wonderful care.