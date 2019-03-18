Eda Concepcion

Eda Fernandez Concepcion of Tomah went home to be with the Lord Saturday, March 16, 2019. Born in Manila, Philippines May 6, 1938, to Nicanor and Eulalia Fernandez, Eda is the third child and grew up with seven siblings (that survived out of 15).
She completed her Secretarial Course from the Philippine College of Commerce.
Married at age 22 and widowed at age 38, Eda juggled the role of a father and a mother to her daughters, Edith and Emma with awesome determination.
Eda was an outstanding and dedicated employee of Globe Telecom for 36 years. She was also a long standing Union Vice President and was a fierce negotiator making sure the Union members receive the best benefits that management can provide.
Eda retired March 20, 1996, when she decided to migrate to the U.S. to be with her youngest daughter, Edith Wagner and still be in close proximity to her elder daughter, Emma Mendoza who resides in Canada.
Eda is happiest when taking care of her family and grandchildren. She is a prayer warrior for her family – constantly lifting them up to Almighty God in fervent prayer.
Eda is survived by daughters, Edith Wagner and Emma Mendoza; son-in-law, John Paul Wagner; grandchildren, Yula Hurford and her husband, Andrew Hurford; grandsons, John Benedict Wagner, Edward Nathaniel Wagner; and great-granddaughter, Penelope-Grace Hurford.
