Edith Ann Jensen, 81, died Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Samaritan Bethany Home on Eighth. She is at home with God and is pain free.

Edith was born on June 2, 1941 in Viroqua, WI to Albert and Evelyn (Shestock) Hanson. Edie loved her daughters, her grandsons, and spending time with her sister, Cathy. She enjoyed playing Bridge, cards, and games with friends and family, reading books, and cheering for the Vikings.

Edie graduated from high school as Salutatorian and then earned her RN degree from Madison General. She worked as a nurse for 36 years and loved the 30 years she worked at Samaritan Bethany. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Rochester for over 40 years. She enjoyed her Bible study group and being faithful to God.

Edie was truly a remarkable woman, mom, nana, sister, and friend. She was always positive, cheerful, and smiling.

Edie is survived by her daughters: Julie (Randy) Beck, Laura (Jon) Ware, Kristin (Mark) Pretasky; grandsons: Nathan, Sean, Max, Kody, Luke, Joey; sister, Catherine (James) Senty; and beloved nieces and nephews and their families.

Edie is preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Milly; and her brother, Roy.

A celebration will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on Friday, December 16th, visitation at 1:00 PM with a service at 1:30 PM. After the service, please plan to join her family in the fellowship hall for desert and games. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lupus Research Foundation or the Elder Network.

Memories and condolences of Edie may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com.