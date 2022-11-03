CHIPPEWA FALLS—Edith C. Nauman, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022 at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.

Edith C. Nauman (Thoeming) was born October 21, 1922 in Blue Island, IL to Edwin and Lillian Thoeming.

She graduated from Hyde Park High School in Chicago and then attended Chicago Business College.

She worked at 1st National Bank in Chicago as a Bookkeeper in 1941 and then Sperry Candy Factory in Milwaukee as a Payroll Clerk.

Edith married Marvin Stanton Nauman in Milwaukee, WI on January 17, 1942. They moved to Chippewa Falls in 1946. Where Edith became a member of the Central Lutheran Church.

After moving to Chippewa Edith worked as a Bookkeeper at Waterman’s Department Store. Following that employment she worked at Northern Wisconsin Colony from 1951 until her retirement in 1985.

Edith enjoyed traveling, doing crafts, crocheting and using her knitting machine until she lost her sight to macular degeneration. Edith and Marvin loved their feline family through the years. They gave Mr. Mokey, Sinbad, Sydney, Natosha, Thomas, G.G., Bubba, Beau, Charlie and Toby a very loving home and wonderful care.

Edith is survived by her daughter Jeanne (Paul) Reed of Colorado Springs, CO.

She is preceded in death by her husband Marvin; and her parents.

Private interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

In lieu of flowers she would prefer donations to your favorite charity.

