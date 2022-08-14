WEST SALEM — Edith Jean Van Riper passed away in her home on August 6, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Survivors include her children: Russell (Ramona) Van Riper, Dorothy Van Riper, Deborah (John) Storandt, Richard (Chris) Van Riper; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Per Jean’s wishes, a private graveside service will be held at a later date. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family with arrangements.