Edna M. Guenther, 96, of Onalaska, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen. She was born in Wisconsin on August 1, 1925, to Henry and Laura (West) Harnisch. Edna was a 1943 graduate of Onalaska High School and as far as her family knows, she was the last remaining member of her class and also the last remaining Matriarch of the Onalaska Main Street Businesses.

On February 27, 1949, she married Robert C. Guenther and he preceded her in death in January of 2011.

Edna was always a hard worker and always kept busy. Following High School, she worked at the Auto Lite Company before opening Bob’s Flowers on Main Street in Onalaska, which Edna and Robert owned and operated for 27 years. Edna then worked at Hardware Hank in Onalaska before going to work for her son, Ron, and daughter-in-law Kathy at Flowers by Guenther’s in Onalaska.

Edna enjoyed canning, cooking, gardening, and playing cards with family and friends.

Edna is survived by two sons; Ron (Kathy) Guenther and Bob Guenther, both of Onalaska; two grandsons, Tom (Jamie) Guenther and Jamie’s two daughters, Kesa and Braelin, and Troy Guenther; along with a sister, Estelle Tabbert.

In addition to her husband Bob, she was preceded in death by her brothers, LeRoy (Margaret), Harold (Marilyn), and William, who passed away at age 14; sister, Laura (Merlin) Westlie; and brother-in-law, George Tabbert Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, October 22nd at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska with Rev. Park Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in the Onalaska City Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 12:00 P.M. until the time of services at the funeral home. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.