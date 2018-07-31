LA FARGE — Edna Moeller (nee Ready) of La Farge passed away Saturday, July 28, 2018, at her daughter’s home in Waukesha, Wis.
She was born July 14, 1926, in Eastman to Alvin and Elnora (Kramer) Ready. She attended Eastman State Graded School and graduated from Wauzeka High School. She married Willard Moeller Dec. 7, 1945 and they moved to his family’s farm on Swatek Ridge, where they lived until 1980. They moved to their retirement hobby farm near La Farge, after that.
Edna is survived by her brother, Cecil (Rebecca) Ready, of Christiana, Tenn.; three daughters, Betty (Darrell) Wright of Waukesha, Lois (Ken) Baker of Hamilton, Ohio, and Mary Jane Fitzpatrick of El Segundo, Calif.; five grandchildren, Heather (Tony) Kehr of Shorewood, Joshua Wright of Caledonia, Minn., Anna (Ben) Paulus of Hamilton, Katherine (Nuree) Kim of Palatine, Ill., and Wyatt Baker of Buenos Aires, Argentina; five great-grandchildren, Alexander Kehr, Samuel, Beatrix, Margaret and Joseph Paulus.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard; her parents; her older brother, Lyle Ready; and son-in-law, Jimmy Fitzpatrick.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug 4, at the former Eastman Wesleyan Church. The Rev. Allen Tripp will officiate. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at the La Farge Free Methodist Church. Friends may also call from 10 a.m. till the time of service Saturday.
Online Condolences may be offered at vossfh.com.
The Vosseteig Funeral Home of La Farge is serving the family.