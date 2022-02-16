LA CROSSE—Edna Theresa Helgerson, 89 passed away on February 12, 2022 after a long and brave recovery from surgery. She was born to Glenn and Minnie (Schwartz) Jerome during the Depression and grew up in the Grand Crossing area of La Crosse. She worked at Modern Laundry, Rubber Mills and Desmond Formal Wear. At her home of many years on French Island, she loved to work in her flower beds and garden and make cookies and candy for her grandchildren and friends. She was famous for her potato salad and this recipe remains a lost secret today. In her younger years she was an avid sports woman who loved to golf and bowl. She would often tell her grandchildren about her hole-in-one at the Coulee Golf Bowl and her 600 series bowling. After she retired, she moved to Onalaska and lived at Ona Terrace, making many wonderful friends there. She never wanted to trouble anyone to help her and was famously self-reliant.