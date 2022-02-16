Edna Theresa Helgerson
LA CROSSE—Edna Theresa Helgerson, 89 passed away on February 12, 2022 after a long and brave recovery from surgery. She was born to Glenn and Minnie (Schwartz) Jerome during the Depression and grew up in the Grand Crossing area of La Crosse. She worked at Modern Laundry, Rubber Mills and Desmond Formal Wear. At her home of many years on French Island, she loved to work in her flower beds and garden and make cookies and candy for her grandchildren and friends. She was famous for her potato salad and this recipe remains a lost secret today. In her younger years she was an avid sports woman who loved to golf and bowl. She would often tell her grandchildren about her hole-in-one at the Coulee Golf Bowl and her 600 series bowling. After she retired, she moved to Onalaska and lived at Ona Terrace, making many wonderful friends there. She never wanted to trouble anyone to help her and was famously self-reliant.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters: Betty Sackmaster, Eleanor Inge, Beverly Valentine and brother Glenn.
She is survived by her two sons: Donald A. (Emelia) Helgerson, and Tim (Rachel) Helgerson, her three grandsons: Eric, Jacob, and Joseph, and her great-grandson Jordan, former husband Donald E. Helgerson, sister Carol Ann (Carl) Washburn, sister-in-law Joyce Jerome, along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. A luncheon at the Dickinson Funeral Home in Onalaska will follow the funeral service, with time to visit and share memories of Edna. A Private family burial will be held in the Woodlawn Cemetery in La Crosse, WI. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com