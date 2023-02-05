Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church, rural Holmen. Pastor Emma Grinde will officiate. Burial will follow in Farmington Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem. A visitation will also be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, Wednesday, February 8, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Lewis Valley Lutheran Church.