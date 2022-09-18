MELROSE—Edward Arthur Gilbertson, age 78 of Melrose, Wisconsin passed away on August 24, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.

Ed was born December 17, 1943 in Viroqua, Wisconsin, the son of Clifford and Mabel (Sjuggerud) Gilbertson. He graduated from Mindoro High School in 1962. Ed spent a great part of his life working his way up in ranks at the Trane Company in LaCrosse. Ultimately his love of teaching and sales gave him the opportunity to be the Manager of Global Sales and Management Training and retired after 25+ years. Ed also spent extra hours after work farming, selling seeds to local farmers and coaching baseball.

Ed was married to Sherry Kunes in Melrose in 1965. Ed and Sherry settled in where they were close to family and friends and spent the next 50+ years at their farm in Melrose. They raised their two children and welcomed family and friends to their farm for many holidays and celebrations.

Ed is survived by his wife, Sherry; their two children: daughter Kathy (Brent) Helgeson of Holmen; son Steve (Cindi) Gilbertson of Poynette; grandchildren: Ellen, Taylour, Bryce, Tanner, Forrest and Ilena; sister, Arlone McCabe of Onalaska; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

Ed enjoyed everything Mickey Mouse and Bucky Badger. His love of the UW-Wisconsin sports teams, especially football, showed in his daily clothing choice and decorations in the yard and house. He enjoyed golf, horses, sport shooting, and watching the birds at the feeders when he wasn’t watching reruns of Gunsmoke or old westerns. He spent a lot of his years at Trane travelling and after retirement he enjoyed spending time with family, grandchildren and friends.

Donations given in lieu of flowers can be made to American Tinnitus Association at www.ata.org.

Funeral services will be held at South Beaver Creek Lutheran Church, Melrose, Wisconsin on September 26, 2022. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. and Service at 11:00 a.m. We are encouraging everyone to wear something with Bucky Badger to honor Ed’s love of the UW-Wisconsin mascot!!

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, West Salem, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at http://www.jandtfredrickson.com/