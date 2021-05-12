LA CROSSE—Edward C. Hale, 88 of La Crosse, WI, died on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse with family by his side. He was born in La Crosse on February 12, 1933 to Edward and Ursula (Opitz) Hale. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Kratzer in 1952.

Ed attended Holy Trinity Grade School and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1950. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served with the 4th Troop Carrier Squadron at Larson Air Force Base in Washington, until his honorable discharge in 1955.

Ed worked at several La Crosse businesses including, The Bodega Restaurant, Borden’s Dairy, Tausche Hardware, The Shoe Box (owner) and finally, Goodyear Auto Service where he retired in 1995.