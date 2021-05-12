LA CROSSE—Edward C. Hale, 88 of La Crosse, WI, died on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse with family by his side. He was born in La Crosse on February 12, 1933 to Edward and Ursula (Opitz) Hale. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Kratzer in 1952.
Ed attended Holy Trinity Grade School and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1950. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served with the 4th Troop Carrier Squadron at Larson Air Force Base in Washington, until his honorable discharge in 1955.
Ed worked at several La Crosse businesses including, The Bodega Restaurant, Borden’s Dairy, Tausche Hardware, The Shoe Box (owner) and finally, Goodyear Auto Service where he retired in 1995.
Ed is survived by his children: Jo Ann Maedke and her husband Paul of Ephrata, WA, Ruth Henry and her husband, David of Ventura, CA, Laurie (Hale-Erdmann) Haase and her husband, Steve, of Winona, MN, Mary Arvan of Wenatchee, WA, and Eddie Hale and his wife, Nikole of La Crosse, WI; grandchildren: Jacob Maedke and his wife, Karen; Erin (Maedke) Kramer and her husband, Kevin, Joshua Hale and his wife, Mackenzie, Autumn (Hale) Warden and her husband, Nathan, Edward (Cecily) Erdmann, Erik Erdmann, Erin Erdmann, Carri Haase, Tim Haase, Eli (Katie) Arvan, Alex (Whitney) Arvan, Helen Hale, Claire Hale, Edward Luke Hale, Ruth Hale, Bethany Hale, and Lydia Hale; and great grandchildren: Brooklynn, Madison, Kate and Easton Maedke, Winona, Jacob and Lincoln Warden, Owyn and Marshall Hale, Wyatt Arvan, Maxton Arvan, Nate, Taylor, and Reagan Henry and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by Mary, his wife of 62 years; his parents and his brother, Robert Hale; sisters: Ruth Hale and Doris (Hale) Schiltz; and son-in-law, Eddie Erdmann.
Ed and Mary enjoyed camping, line dancing, spending time with family and friends, and cheering on the Packers. They were proud parents and grandparents and enjoyed attending bike races, plays, concerts, swim meets or any event that one of their children or grandchildren participated in. Ed was known for his sense of humor and witty storytelling. After retirement they wintered in Brownsville, TX. In his later years he became a voracious reader and enjoyed regular coffee and lunch dates with his kids.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday May 17, 2021 at Schumacher-Kish LaCrosse WI. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in La Crosse. Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate. Burial will follow at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.