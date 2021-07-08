Edward D. "Ed" Staats

Edward “Ed” G. Staats 78, passed away on Saturday July 3, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems. He was born on September 26, 1942 in La Crosse, WI to John and Florence (Gullikson) Staats. Growing up Ed spent summers as a youth counselor at Pine Lake Methodist Camp in Westfield, WI. He graduated from Onalaska High School in 1960. He then attended UW-La Crosse where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree with minors in chemistry and psychology in 1964. He was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity and played football for UW-La Crosse his freshman year. He married Margot Johnson (former spouse) in 1965 and had three daughters: Sarah, Jennifer, and Amy. Ed was a long-time resident of Onalaska and in later years Holmen.
Ed started his professional career as part of the manager trainee program for Montgomery Wards in Robbinsdale, MN and later was Personnel Director for several counties around Wisconsin. He served as President of the Wisconsin Association of County Personnel Directors in the 1980’s and later started his own labor negotiations service.
Ed’s passions were sports, playing cards, classic cars, Road America, 50’s rock and roll, The Sweet Shop, fishing, camping, collecting memorabilia, old movies, Andy Griffith, family and reminiscing about old times. While his girls were growing up, he spent summers coaching girls’ softball. He was a diehard Badgers, Brewers, Packers and Cleveland Indians fan to put it mildly. If you knew Ed, you appreciated his quick wit followed by a smile and a laugh. He enjoyed the small moments in life. He was thoughtful, genuine, grateful, and always good company.
He is survived by his three daughters: Sarah Staats of Onalaska, Jennifer (Dan) Waters of Onalaska, Amy Clark of Onalaska; grandchildren: Emily Everson of Onalaska, Alec (Alyssa) Everson of Holmen, Peyton Waters of Onalaska, Zach (Julie) Waters of Holmen; two brothers: James (Judith) Staats of Onalaska and Steve Staats of La Crosse a sister Jane (Anthony) Kramer of Overland Park, KS along with many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law John Clark of Castle Rock, CO.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Onalaska United Methodist Church, 212 4th Ave. N., Onalaska. Pastor Anna-Lisa Hunter will officiate. Burial will follow in the Onalaska City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. The Schumacher – Kish Funeral Home of Onalaska is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.