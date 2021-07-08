Edward D. "Ed" Staats

Edward “Ed” G. Staats 78, passed away on Saturday July 3, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems. He was born on September 26, 1942 in La Crosse, WI to John and Florence (Gullikson) Staats. Growing up Ed spent summers as a youth counselor at Pine Lake Methodist Camp in Westfield, WI. He graduated from Onalaska High School in 1960. He then attended UW-La Crosse where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree with minors in chemistry and psychology in 1964. He was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity and played football for UW-La Crosse his freshman year. He married Margot Johnson (former spouse) in 1965 and had three daughters: Sarah, Jennifer, and Amy. Ed was a long-time resident of Onalaska and in later years Holmen.

Ed started his professional career as part of the manager trainee program for Montgomery Wards in Robbinsdale, MN and later was Personnel Director for several counties around Wisconsin. He served as President of the Wisconsin Association of County Personnel Directors in the 1980’s and later started his own labor negotiations service.