GALESVILLE/LA CROSSE — Edward “Eddie” James Johnson, 83, of Galesville, formerly of La Crosse, passed away Friday, July 20, 2018, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.
He was born to Palmer and Pauline (Berry) Johnson in La Crosse, Oct. 21, 1934. Eddie graduated from Logan High School in 1952 and married Sally Ortmeier May 29, 1954. He was a member of the 25-year club at the Trane Company. Eddie was a Wisconsin ASA umpire of the year in 1983. He played minor league baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed bowling, golf, baseball, football, fishing and playing cards. He was an avid fan of the Brewers, Packers and the Badgers. The joy of his life was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His meticulous crew cut was his trademark. He was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
Eddie is survived by his children, David (Kelley), Debbie (Jack) Van Lin, Dale (Barb), Dawn (Mark) Christensen and Doug (Robin); grandchildren, Angela (Tim), Dana (Rob), Leah, Patrick (Joy), Colleen (Luis), Caitlin (Tim), Riley, Samantha, Devin, Rachel and Daniel; great-grandchildren, Elle, Emily, Elisabeth, Paisley, Preston, JJ and Ayla. He is further survived by his sister, Patsy (George) Miles; and sisters-in-law, Kay (Bob) Weldy, Elaine Ortmeier and Chi Turner. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally; his parents; daughter, Doreen; grandson, Christopher; and brother, Charles Turner.
In keeping with Eddie’s wishes, there will be no service and private burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.schumacher-kish.com. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family with the arrangements.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Marinuka Manor and the palliative care unit at Gundersen Health System for the care that they provided for Eddie.